LNP – 60% of the above 30 population now fully vaccinated – Army Commander

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Daily Mirror that 60 percent of the population, who were above 30 years of age, had now been fully vaccinated in Sri Lanka.

“We have completed fully vaccinating 60 percent of those above 30 years as of today. We will continue the vaccination drive and request all those who are yet to get their doses, to come forward,” Silva said.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 28, 2021 at 1:48 pm
    What about children. They are stuck at home for nearly 2 years.

