LNP – ‘Super Delta’ variant on the rampage?: J’pura Immunology, Molecular Medicine Dept. raises doubt

The Immunology and Molecular Medicine Department of Sri Jayewardenepura University suspects that the vast spread of COVID variants would be a ‘Super Delta variant’.

Following the latest tests conducted by the department, and the result confirmed that it was 100% the delta variant which is spreading in Colombo.

The test results highlighted that the delta variant shows a vast spread in other areas of the country than the COVID-19 Alpha variant.

Lab tests carried out by the Sri Jayewardenepura University from the samples obtained from 292 people confirmed that they were infected with the deadly delta variant.

The tests were conducted as per the instructions of Immunology and Molecular Medicine Department head Prof. Neelika Malavige.

Meanwhile, Sri Jayewardenepura University’s Immunology and Molecular Medicine Department Director Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said that there could be a hope of controlling the virus to some extent, if the vaccination drive meets it target by 80% by the end of September.