LNP – Vatican to issue statement on Easter Sunday attack soon: Catholic priest

Vatican is expected to make a statement on Easter Sunday attacks soon, a prominent Catholic priest said today.

Member of the special communication’s committee on Easter Sunday attacks Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando said a written statement from Vatican is expected soon on the Easter Sunday attacks. This he said would be a response to the letter sent by Archbishop His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to the relevant council of Vatican which deals with injustice to Catholics.

“We have already seen some response from the Vatican in the form a new item on its official news website and we await a written statement soon,” Fr. Fernando said.

Referring to the protest planned to be held on Saturday August 21, Fr. Gamini said the silent protest is not aimed at toppling the government. “What we see is an attitude problem. The present government does not seem to listen to anyone on anything. The situation is the same when it comes to the current pandemic situation as well. What we intend doing is to change this attitude,” he added.

“We request everyone to hoist a black flag on Saturday in their houses and vehicles. We also call upon three wheeler associations to get their members to hand a black flag on their three wheelers. Also we appeal to the traders’ associations to get their members to close all shops on that day. In addition, bells will be rung in all catholic churches in the morning at the time the bombs went off on Easter Sunday, while protests will have special prayer sessions in churches. We also request the Catholics to observe prayers from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm,” he also said