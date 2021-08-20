LNP – Bread, other bakery product prices to be increased
Prices of all bakery products including bread will be increased from next Monday (23), Bakery Owners’ Association said.
Accordingly, price of a loaf of bread will be increased by Rs.5 and prices of other bakery products will be increased by Rs. 10 each.
Price of one kilo of cake will be increased by Rs. 100.
The story in Sri Lanka nothing comes down always up, up, and up. Hell with the common man. The rich gets richer no matter what.