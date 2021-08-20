LNP – Ranil urges Govt. not to recognise Taliban administration

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today urged the government not to recognise the Taliban administration and to shut down the Sri Lankan mission in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Sri Lanka should focus on Afghanistan, as it could become a hub for terror groups such as Jihads and even Al-Qaeda’. Therefore Sri Lanka should not recognize the new administration in that nation. Sri Lanka should also close down its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan and open a new office in another nation in the same region,” he said.

” Afghanistan became a terror hub last time when the Taliban was controlling it. Terrorism might raise its head in Sri Lanka once again if diplomatic ties continue with the new Afghan regime,” he warned.