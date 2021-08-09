LNP – 20 out of 37 bodies at Kalubowila Hospital mortuary were NON-COVID-19 deaths: Minister

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said 20 out 37 bodies kept at the refrigerated cabinets of the mortuary of Kalubowila Hospital (Colombo-south Hospital) were non-covid deaths.

The Minister who went to the hospital on inspection yesterday told Daily Mirror the bodies had not been cleared because of the inability of the next of kin of those who died to reach the hospital and complete documentation to claim bodies in the midst of the pandemic.

However, the Minister said steps were taken to clear them.“there were video clips going viral about the hospital being congested with COVID-19 patients. It is now under control. We addressed it. It happened on a particular day only. We arranged two more wards to treat COVID-19 patients. Now, the problem is over,” he said.(