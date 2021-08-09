LNP – Four including airman, sailor arrested for stealing explosive material

Four suspects including two members of Sri Lanka Air Force and the Navy have been arrested over the theft of explosives from the Welisara Air Force explosive storage.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said the Director of the Disciplinary Wing of Sri Lanka Air Force had made a complaint to the police that ammonium nitrate explosives which is used for explosions in granite quarries were stolen from the wearhouse.

Accordingly, the Divisional Crime Detective Bureau of Kelaniya has arrested for suspects including a seargent of the Airforce, a petty officer of the Navy and two outsiders following an investigation.

The police also found 70kg of ammonium nitrate and a three wheeler with the suspects. The suspects would be produced in court, the spokesman further said.