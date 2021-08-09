LNP – Workplace ID of people using public transport to be verified from today: Dilum

The checking of official workplace identity cards of people using public transport will commence from today, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

Therefore, the State Minister requested people to use public transportation only for essential services due to the widespread pandemic situation in the country.

However, with the current inter-provincial travel restrictions, a fair number of trains and buses is assigned to facilitate public and private sector employees who commute on essential duties.

“The Health services Director General or the COVID committee would take action to suspend the inter-provincial transport services again if people start exploiting these services. If that happens, all people who travel for their essential services are inconvenienced,” the State Minister said.

“All private and State (SLTB) buses are permitted only to transport passengers as per the seating capacity. Therefore, the Ministry has assigned more buses to minimise congestion. The police were also told to take legal action against the bus operators and owners who transport passengers without adhering to quarantine regulations. Legal action have already been taken to suspend the route permits of 17 inter-provincial bus services and more than 50 buses running in the province, and the drivers and conductors of those buses have been produced before the courts, “he said.

Instructions have been given to the responsible people to continue with their actions during this week, including when using the byroads.

“For the railway commuters, it has to be mentioned that office trains are scheduled to operate between 7.00 am and 10.00 am. So there is no need to rush to the railway stations too early. The railway security personnel are also informed to check the work identity cards of private and state workers who are using the trains to commute,” the State Minister added