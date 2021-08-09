LNP – Colombo recorded highest positive cases yesterday: NOCPCO

After marking the number of daily COVID-19 cases as high as 2,961 yesterday, the Colombo District recorded the highest number of positive cases that stood at 852, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

They said the 2,956 cases were reported from the community and from home-quarantine while another five cases reported from among overseas returnees.

Accordingly, Kalutara recorded the second-highest among with 320 cases.

Gampaha with 319, Galle with 255, Ratnapura with 187, Kandy with 142 , Kegalle with 135 and 113 cases were reported from Jaffna.