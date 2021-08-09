LNP – Colombo recorded highest positive cases yesterday: NOCPCO
After marking the number of daily COVID-19 cases as high as 2,961 yesterday, the Colombo District recorded the highest number of positive cases that stood at 852, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.
They said the 2,956 cases were reported from the community and from home-quarantine while another five cases reported from among overseas returnees.
Accordingly, Kalutara recorded the second-highest among with 320 cases.
Gampaha with 319, Galle with 255, Ratnapura with 187, Kandy with 142 , Kegalle with 135 and 113 cases were reported from Jaffna.
One thought on “LNP – Colombo recorded highest positive cases yesterday: NOCPCO”
Let the careless look after them selves. And let others live their life. Fed up from being penalized after following covid rules for so long and yet stuck with travel restrictions. Not fair