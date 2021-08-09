LNP – Reopening schools first week of Sept. doubtful: Edu Minister

With the current swell in pandemic situation in the country, it is suspicious to reopen schools by the first week of September, Education Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris said.

He said earlier that the ministry’s plan was to provide the second dose of the COVID vaccine to all teachers and non-academic staff by the end of August and to reopen schools step by step from September first week.

However, the government had a clear vision of reopening the schools according to the health guidelines set by the officials.

“Considering the current situation, it is essential to continue teaching and learning process online. Therefore, it is needed to strengthen the online education for children coming from families who do not have such privileges,” he said.

“The teachers and principals trade unions decision not to conduct online teaching practices, is similar to taking revenge on innocent school children. This will not affect the children who have the facilities to learn,” the minister said.

“The schools in the country had to be closed due to the COVID pandemic situation and the teachers said that they were refraining from engaging in online teaching, the minimum what the Ministry could do is to issue the examination results which had already been held.

The Ministry had already announced the dates of conducting the GCE Advanced Level (A/L) and Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations.

87% (254, 000) of the academic and non-academic staffers had obtained the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine to shield themselves against COVID-19. The Minister requested the teachers to get their first vaccine dose immediately those who haven’t received them as yet. (