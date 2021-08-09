Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – 3-day vaccination drive for unvaccinated people over 60 in WP

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

People over 60 years of age and those with cronic illnesses in the Western Province who have not received the first dose of the Covid vaccine will be vaccinated for three days beginning next Tuesday (10), the Government Information Department said.

The Department announced that such unvaccinated people can dial 1906 to get registered for the vaccination.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 9, 2021 at 9:57 am
    The over 60s in WP or as a matter of fact in Sri Lanka should have been vaccinated with the first batch of 500,000 COVISHIELD vaccines. It was missed by paying ball with vaccination process. Now all the big fuss with the rising deaths. These deaths carry the same consequences as the Easter Sunday deaths.

