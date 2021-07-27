LNP – Hoping to reopen schools in the first week of September: Minister

The Education Ministry is hoping to reopen schools in the country in the first week of September, Education Minister G. L. Peiris said.

Addressing the media, he said before the reopening of schools, the Ministry is hoping to provide the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers by the end of August.

He said the schools would be re-opened according to a specific plan and under the recommendation of the health authorities.

Therefore, the Minister requested the full support of the teachers and principals to reopen the schools during the first week of September, Minister Peiris added.