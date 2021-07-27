Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Gazette issued to display weight in kg’s on LPG cylinders

Tyronne Jayamanne

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) issued another Extra Ordinary Gazette notification today making it mandatory to state the weight in Kilograms of any domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders.

The Gazette notification was issued by Order of the CAA Chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, under the powers vested in him by Section 10 (1) (a) of the CAA Act, No. 09 of 2003.

Accordingly, the CAA directs that no manufacturer, distributor, dealer or trader of LPG Cylinders shall manufacture, store, distribute or display for sale, expose or offer for sale, wholesale or retail any domestic LPG Cylinders unless the weight in kilograms is marked in a conspicuous place on such domestic cylinders.

This Direction shall become operative with effect from July 25, the gazette notification said.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 27, 2021 at 9:25 am
    Fantastic! For what purpose? Will have to look for a weighing scale when go to buy or when it’s delivered home!

