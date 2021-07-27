LNP – Gazette issued to display weight in kg’s on LPG cylinders

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) issued another Extra Ordinary Gazette notification today making it mandatory to state the weight in Kilograms of any domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders.

The Gazette notification was issued by Order of the CAA Chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, under the powers vested in him by Section 10 (1) (a) of the CAA Act, No. 09 of 2003.

Accordingly, the CAA directs that no manufacturer, distributor, dealer or trader of LPG Cylinders shall manufacture, store, distribute or display for sale, expose or offer for sale, wholesale or retail any domestic LPG Cylinders unless the weight in kilograms is marked in a conspicuous place on such domestic cylinders.

This Direction shall become operative with effect from July 25, the gazette notification said.