LNP – Inter-provincial movement restrictions remains until further notice: Army Chief

The inter-provincial movement restrictions will remain in place until further notice, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He said no decision was taken yet to ease the movement for normal services between provinces.

On June 10, Director General of Health Services had issued a circular easing the travel restrictions.

After having relaxed the travel restrictions, a limited number of inter-provincial buses and trains had been permitted to operate from July 14 for essential duties.

However, two days after the decision, buses and trains that were deployed to a limited extent despite the inter-provincial travel restrictions had to be suspended until August 01.

Although, the limited buses and trains services will operate between the provinces till August 1, the inter-provincial movement restrictions will be in place until further notice, the Commander said.