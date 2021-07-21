LNP – Over 5.8 mn people in SL receive 1st dose: Health Ministry

More than 5.8 million (5,876,282) persons above 30 years in the country have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid19 vaccines while, 1.6 million (1,697,689) persons have been vaccinated with the second dose as at Monday (19), the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

Accordingly, some 14.8 percent of the population above 30 years have been fully vaccinated with two doses as at Monday (19), while 51.1 percent of the population above 30 years have received the first dose so far.

Accordingly, the total number of vaccinated people in the country stands at 7,573,967.

Statistics also show that more than 80 percent of the population in the Gampha, Colombo and Kalutara Districts each had received the first dose while 77 percent population above 30 years in the Mannar District has received the first dose.