LNP – Two special police teams probe girl’s death at Bathiudeen’s residence: Minister

Two special police teams have been deployed to investigate into the death of a 16-year-old girl while working at former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s residence, Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said today.

He told Parliament that investigations were continuing and officials had visited the girl’s residence for further investigations.

“Immediate action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

He said this while responding to questions raised by JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and SJB MP Mano Ganeshan on the progress of the investigations into the incident.

The Minister said the JMO had confirmed that the girl had been subject to repeated sexual harassment