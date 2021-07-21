LNP – Litro shoots back, assures no gas shortage

In the wake of the decision of the LAUGFS Gas PLC to stop all its imports leaving fears that the country is likely to face a gas shortage, Litro Gas Lanka said that they had adequate stocks of gas cylinders to meet the requirement.

In a statement, Theshara Jayasinghe, the Chairman of Litro Gas said they had the potential to provide gas to all types of cylinders in any colour.

“We are also equipped with the potential to get more stocks of cylinders if necessary in future. We have that ability and supplier network,” he stressed.

“Thus, the customers should not have any fear that the country would be on the verge of facing a gas shortage,” he added.

The Chairman also said the LAUGFS provides 20 per cent of gas from the total household consumption in the country.