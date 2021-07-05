LNP – Army to establish ’Walk-in’ vaccination centres from Monday

Medical teams of the Directorate of Preventive Medicine of the Army will establish new ‘walk in’ Community Vaccination Centres across the country and commence administering the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine to civilians from Monday (5) on-wards, the army said.

Accordingly, new Community Vaccination Centres, set up at Army Hospital in Narahenpita, Battaramulla Diyatha Uyana, Panagoda Sri Bodhirajaramaya (Army Temple) and Werahera-based 1 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps Regiment HQ will administer the first dose of the vaccine to all Colombo District-based civilians above 30 years of age from Monday (5) on-wards between 8.30 am-4.30 pm.

For those in the Colombo District, National Identity Card (NIC) with electricity or telephone bill or a copy of the electoral list or a residential proof from the Grama Niladhari is compulsory to receive the vaccine at those places.

Similarly, Army-manned Community Vaccination Centres at Galle Vidyaloka Vidyalaya, Matara Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, Security Force Headquarters-Diyatalawa, Anuradhapura Army Hospital, Infantry Training School, Minneriya, Kilinochchi Army Base Hospital and Mullaittivu Tamil College, Pudukuduirruppu and Mannar BOI Building will simultaneously begin the vaccination of civilians over 60 years of age from Monday (5) during 8.30 am-4.30 pm.

All above 60 years of age in above districts can reach those Centres with proof of their residence.