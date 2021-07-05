LNP – Pfizer jabs in Sri Lanka today

The first dispatch of 26,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines was to be delivered to the country early this morning, a minister said.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said Sri Lanka would be the first country in South Asia to use Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19.

Vaccine rollout has now gathered pace in the country with the arrival of more and more jabs. In addition to Pfizer, Sinopharm, Astrazeneca and Sputnik V are the vaccines being used in the country at the moment. Besides, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has granted regulatory clearance for Moderna vaccine.