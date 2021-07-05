LNP – Supreme Court to resume normal sittings from today

The Supreme Court yesterday announced that it will resume normal sittings from today, in keeping with the Revised New Health Guidelines, issued by the Directorgeneral of Health.

Issuing a notice, the Supreme Court registrar announced that the cases will be taken up in open courts on a staggered basis as per the published case list and at the discretion of the presiding Judge, hence Attorneys-at-law are requested to enter courtrooms only when their respective application or appeal is likely to be taken up.

Through this notice, all Attorneysat-law are requested to fully adhere to health guidelines issued by health authorities relating to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the notice, Members of the public, prisoners or litigants will not be permitted to enter the Superior Courts Complex, unless permission has been obtained from the relevant presiding Judge.‘in any event, no more than 35% of the capacity will be accommodated in the Superior Courts Complex or at any Court Room at any given time’, Supreme Court Registrar announced. The Registry will receive all new filings, motions, written submissions and other documents between 9.00 AM and 3.00 PM.

Supreme Court Registrar Pradeep Mahamuthugala stated that he is issuing this notice on the direction of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.