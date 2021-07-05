LNP – Sri Lanka sets a dubious world record in ODIs

Nothing is going right for the Sri Lankan cricket team, after Thursday’s defeat against England produced a new world record.

Sri Lanka has now lost 428 ODI matches, the most defeats suffered by one team in the format, surpassing the previous record held by India.

Both India and Sri Lanka started playing ODIs in 1975.

According to Anura Tennekoon, the country’s first ODI captain, the Sri Lankan team should work hard to improve their performance.

He said, “If we have surpassed India in the number of ODI defeats it shows India also struggled in the past and now have improved to become a good ODI team.”

“Sri Lanka could take a lesson from India and work hard at their game improve skills in all aspects of the game and get back to winning ways.”

Sri Lanka’s last ODI defeat was on July 1 at the Oval on London.

Before this, the team had never lost an ODI on July 1. Infact, they’ve beaten England twice on July 1, in 2006 and 2011.

Two members of those 2006 and 2011 teams are now in England and involved with the ongoing series.

Chaminda Vaas is a fast-bowling coach for Sri Lanka while, Kumar Sangakkara is on commentary duty.