LNP – Vaccinate all above 30 in WP before July 31: Prez tells health officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday instructed health sector officials to vaccinate all the people above the age of 30 in the Western Province (WP) before July 31, the President’s Media Division said.

In a statement, it said 60% of the people in the relevant age category in Colombo, 47% in Gampaha and 34% in Kalutara Districts had been so far jabbed the first dose.

President Rajapaksa emphasised the need to inoculate a higher percentage of people in all parts of the country before September in a systematic manner after receiving the already ordered stocks of vaccines. These instructions were given at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat last morning (02) with the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control on the vaccination drive and future operations.

The President also expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would soon receive the required amount of AstraZeneca vaccines for the second dose.

Accordingly, the President instructed the health officials to make proper arrangements to provide the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to all those who have received it as the first dose.