LNP – No decision to ban mobiles, other electronic items
Secretary to the Ministry of Finance said no decision has been taken to ban imports of mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, several electronic items, deodorants etc as claimed on social media
One thought on “LNP – No decision to ban mobiles, other electronic items”
This news item is a barometer to the current state of Sri Lanka’s economy and the foreign exchange reserve. This is happen soon. It is just a matter of time and Sri Lanka will be like North Korea.