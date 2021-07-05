Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – No decision to ban mobiles, other electronic items

Tyronne Jayamanne

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance said no decision has been taken to ban imports of mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, several electronic items, deodorants etc as claimed on social media

  Tyronne Jayamanne
    July 5, 2021 at 2:41 am
    This news item is a barometer to the current state of Sri Lanka’s economy and the foreign exchange reserve. This is happen soon. It is just a matter of time and Sri Lanka will be like North Korea.

