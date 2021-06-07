LNP – Players agree to go to England without tour contracts

Sri Lanka’s cricketers have agreed to tour England, it is reliably learnt.

According to sources at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the players will tour even without signing tour contracts.

“We have received a letter from the lawyer, representing the players, stating the tour would not be hampered. The contract issue can be resolved after the tour,” the source said.

“Apparently the players have agreed to go without the tour contract mainly for the reason that the Central Contracts were not prepared by the SLC but the advisory committee (headed by Aravinda de Silva), which was appointed by the sports ministry.”

The 24 players who were offered central contracts with SLC had refused to sign them, with concerns over the clarity of certain

Efforts are also being made to bring forward the team’s departure.

“We are trying to send the team by a Sri Lankan airlines Chartered Flight on Monday, instead of Tuesday. “This is necessitated following the strict quarantine rules imposed by the UK government. The team has to reach there before June 8”, the source further added.

In the meantime, Brett Harrop, the lead physio has joined the team hotel bio-bubble after completing his 14-day quarantine, it is learnt.

There has also been a suggestion to include at least one or two more selectors in the existing panel of three currently consisting of Pramodya Wickremesinghe (Chairman), Romesh Kaluwitharana and Hemantha Wickramaratne.

Ranjith Madurusinghe’s name has already been sent for ratification.

The other name suggested is Hemantha Devapriya, though they have not yet be