LNP – New method for essential service vehicles from tomorrow

Steps will be taken to introduce another special sticker for vehicles operating during the traffic restrictions for essential services from tomorrow (7), Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said it applies during the entire period which the travel restrictions are in place.

The spokesman said that vehicles entering Colombo for essential services, have to provide information at one place and there could be a delay while recording the details.

He said this new system has been introduced to prevent inconvenience to those traveling for essential services.