LNP – SMS service to administer second dose of Sinopharm: CMC

An SMS service will be launched informing the public details of administering the second doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines in the Colombo Muncilipity area, Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Regional Epidemiologist Dr Dinuka Guruge said.

She told the Daily Mirror that the Sinopharm second dose vaccination program will start on Tuesday (June 8) for the persons who registered with the first dose of the vaccine.

Accordingly, those who received the first dose will be informed of the date, location and time to obtain the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, she said.

The program will be launched in other provinces in line with the program to be launched in Colombo, Dr Guruge said.

With this service there wil be no rush in the vaccination centres, she added.