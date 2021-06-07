Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – No decision yet to open schools: Edu. Minister

Tyronne Jayamanne

No decision has been taken as yet over the reopening of schools in the country, Education Minister G.L. Peiris said.

Addressing the media at the information department, he said the ministry is considering opening of schools soon by ensuring the safety of the children.

Everything has to be decided within the situation of COVID-19. We cannot make any decisions ahead over the reopening of schools and conducting examinations.

Therefore, the Ministry’s attention was drawn to continue with remote education to overcome the issues, the Minister said.

