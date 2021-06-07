LNP – Athurugiriya highway, flyovers to ease traffic congestion in Kandy, Colombo unveiled today

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to unveil the elevated highway project on the New Kelani Bridge to Athurugiriya, as well as the construction of flyovers to alleviate heavy traffic congestion in Colombo and Kandy today.

The launch of these projects will take place at Temple Trees with a small group of invited guests, using technology while adhering to health regulations.

Along with the current projects, emphasis has been placed on reducing traffic congestion in Colombo and the suburbs.

Flyovers will be constructed at Kohuwala junction and Getambe Junction while two overhead bridges will be built near the Slave Island Railway Station in Justice Akbar Mawatha and Uttarananda Mawatha.

A flyover will be constructed across Beira Lake and Slave Island to the Bala Dhaksha Mawatha and another connecting Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha.

The approval of the cabinet Ministers was granted for the construction of the elevated highway from the New Kelani Bridge to Athurugiriya by the China Harbour Engineering Company to be completed in 36 months.