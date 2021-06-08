Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

organic fertilizer production process 1 in sri lankan news
LNP – No moves to import organic fertilizer: Minister

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Agricultural Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said today there were no moves to import organic fertilizer as reported.

He told parliament that steps would be taken to import only liquid nitrogen if required.

The Minister said farmer who had farming lands less than a hectare would be provided with Rs.30,000 to produce organic fertilizer required for their cultivations.

One thought on “LNP – No moves to import organic fertilizer: Minister

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 8, 2021 at 1:11 pm
    As usual Minister is unaware some 3 Containers of hazardous Organic fertiliser imported awaiting to release at the port .

