LNP – Govt to release confiscated essential items for retail consumption
Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardane, along with the Trade Minister, has secured Cabinet approval to release confiscated essential items held by the custom authorities, to the Sathosa retail chain to be sold at concessionary rates to consumers during the pandemic .
The custom authorities hold unauthorized imports of essential items . Under the normal practice , they are auctioned later to private traders.
This is a good decision rather than destroying it. heard a lot of turmerics was destroyed a few months back.