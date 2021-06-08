Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Govt to release confiscated essential items for retail consumption

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardane, along with the Trade Minister, has secured Cabinet approval to release confiscated essential items held by the custom authorities, to the Sathosa retail chain to be sold at concessionary rates to consumers during the pandemic .

The custom authorities hold unauthorized imports of essential items . Under the normal practice , they are auctioned later to private traders.

LNP – Govt to release confiscated essential items for retail consumption

    This is a good decision rather than destroying it. heard a lot of turmerics was destroyed a few months back.

