LNP – Private banks to remain closed from today
All branches of eight main private commercial banks will remain closed from today (07) due to the prevailing travel restrictions.
In statements issued by the respective banks, they urged the customers to use digital, online and mobile banking solutions for their urgent, essential banking needs.
The banks that will be closed are Sampath Bank, Hatton National Bank, Commercial Bank, NDB Bank, Nations Trust Bank, Union Bank, Seylan Bank and Amãna Bank.
The respective banks will be closed until;
Sampath Bank : June 11
Hatton National Bank : June 08
Commercial Bank : June 13
NDB Bank : June 11
Nations Trust Bank : June 12
Union Bank : June 13
Seylan Bank : June 13
Amãna Bank : June 11
The island-wide travel restrictions are expected to continue until Monday (14).
One thought on “LNP – Private banks to remain closed from today”
Too many vehicles on the road, we are heading for disaster.. Only complete curfew is the solution to this mess.. at least two more weeks in total isolation…. Not easy.. but better be safe than sorry..