Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1622435350 Passenger arrival ban to conclude tonight B in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Sri Lanka’s passenger arrival ban lifted tonight?

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

The final decision on whether or not to extend the entry ban at airports will be declared by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga said.

On May 21, Sri Lanka suspended the arrival of passengers into Sri Lanka in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The restriction was set to conclude at midnight today (May 31).

Minister Ranatunga said that the decision whether to extend or relax the restrictions would be taken keeping in view the continuing travel restrictions and the current situation in the country.

However, this decision does not apply to departing passenger aircraft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *