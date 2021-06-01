Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – All liquor shops island-wide sealed

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

All the licensed wine stores Island-wide would be sealed until the travel restrictions are lifted on June 7, the Excise Department said.

Excise Spokesman Kapila Kumarasinghe said that the Commissioner General of Excise has instructed all the provincial and district excise commissioners to seal all the wine stores as a precautionary measure

One thought on “LNP – All liquor shops island-wide sealed

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 1, 2021 at 12:57 pm
    Sealed to prevent covid entering the premises OR to prevent adulteration of liquor within the premises on these closed days.

