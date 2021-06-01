LNP – All liquor shops island-wide sealed
All the licensed wine stores Island-wide would be sealed until the travel restrictions are lifted on June 7, the Excise Department said.
Excise Spokesman Kapila Kumarasinghe said that the Commissioner General of Excise has instructed all the provincial and district excise commissioners to seal all the wine stores as a precautionary measure
One thought on “LNP – All liquor shops island-wide sealed”
Sealed to prevent covid entering the premises OR to prevent adulteration of liquor within the premises on these closed days.