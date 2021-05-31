LNP – Second dose administration for Sinopharm begins on June 08
The administration of the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will commence on June 08, the head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Accordingly, those who have received the first dose of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine may obtain their second dose at the same venue and the same corresponding day to which they received the first dose in May.