LNP – Second dose administration for Sinopharm begins on June 08

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

The administration of the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will commence on June 08, the head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, those who have received the first dose of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine may obtain their second dose at the same venue and the same corresponding day to which they received the first dose in May.

