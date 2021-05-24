LNP – Over 20K COVID-19 cases within 7 days; 15,211 COVID-19 patients at home

More than 20,000 COVID-19 patients have been reported from all districts in the country within last seven days, of which nearly 10,000 patients were from the Western Province alone.

According to the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country from 6.00 am on May 17 to 6.00 am today (24) stood at 21,455.

Among them, 3,972 cases have been reported from the Gampaha District, while 3,455 from Colombo, 2,347 from Kalutara, 1,533 from Galle and 1,273 from the Kurunegala districts. During this period, 123 persons who came from overseas reported to have been COVID-19 patients. Mannar and Vavuniya districts recorded with the lesser number of cases, with lesser than 100.

Meanwhile, 2,959 patients were reported yesterday and the majority of 555 cases were reported from the Colombo District.

Besides, 391 cases were found in the Gampaha District and 198 in the Galle District.

Until this morning, 164,200 COVID cases have been reported in the country and 128,606 of them have recovered and discharged from the treatment centres.

Meanwhile, 32,804 active COVID cases have been reported as of today.

However, only 17,593 patients are under treatment at 43 hospitals, 19 government Intermediate Care Centres (ICCs) and 13 paid ICCs