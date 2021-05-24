Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Hotline introduced for inquiries on essential services

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

A hotline number 1965 has been introduced for the public to inquire about essential services that are in operation during the travel restrictions.

The Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation announced that the toll-free hotline would be operational 24-hours from today.

One thought on “LNP – Hotline introduced for inquiries on essential services

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    May 24, 2021 at 1:57 pm
    Hotline,it makes me laugh since how hot lines are working in this country. No one touches is since it’s hot.

