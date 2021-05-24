LNP – Only one member from family can go out, vehicles not allowed: Police

Only one member from a family would be allowed to go out to buy essentials from any outlet within walking distance when the travel restrictions are relaxed, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said travel restrictions will be continued till June 7. Meanwhile, travel restrictions will be relaxed tomorrow, May 31 and June 4 to buy essential items.

The spokesman said that vehicles will not be allowed on the roads or for shopping purposes.

“Those need to buy essential stuff could visit the nearest outlets and only one member of family can go out,” he said.

DIG Rohana said that police officers in civvies would be deployed to monitor those violating the restrictions.

However, DIG Rohana said those restrictions will not cover those who need to visit hospitals.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Gen. Shavendra Silva said that people in isolated areas will not be allowed to come out during the easing of travel restrictions.