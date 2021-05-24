LNP – Hospitals unable to meet demand caused by Covid-19

The spike in the number of people infected with the coronavirus has resulted in some hospitals being unable to meet the demand.

Concerns were raised on social media over the weekend after a journalist admitted to a government hospital released images of the conditions faced by some patients.

The journalist had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

The journalist had to sit on the ground as there was a shortage of beds and even spaces between most beds were occupied with people sleeping on mattresses on the floor or mats.

When the matter was discussed on Twitter, Minister of Youth Affairs Namal Rajapaksa said he would inform the relevant authorities.

“I am certain we can arrange some beds for these patients,” Rajapaksa said.

The journalist was later transferred to a better treatment facility in Matugama. However, more patients at the Panadura hospital were still without beds as of last morning.

When contacted Dr. Indrani Godakanda, the Director of Panadura Base Hospital insisted that the hospital was managing the situation. She also said that the management was not officially informed of receiving new beds for Covid patients. The All Ceylon Health Services Association said that health workers who have been hailed as the country’s frontline COVID warriors feel powerless against a tidal wave of new cases.

“They are overwhelmed. They are not happy with the government’s response to the crisis. There is no point in making beds. The country does not need band-aid solutions. To contain the coronavirus, the country needs a solid plan,” President of the association, Samantha Korale Arachchi, told .

Meanwhile, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, instructed officials to ensure all the requirements at government hospitals are met.

The Health Ministry said that the Minister and Treasury will hold talks on the funds required to meet the needs of hospitals dealing with Covid patients.