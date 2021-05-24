LNP – Met. Dept. warns of a cyclonic storm

Strong winds (50-60 kmph, up to 70-80 kmph gusty wind at times) during thundershowers are expected over the North Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and deep sea area of southwest Bay of Bengal during next few days

The low-pressure area located in the East Central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm today and will move northwestwards and reach near West Bengal coast around Wednesday, May 26, the Department of Meteorology said yesterday.

“As such, sudden roughness of the sea associated with strong winds (50-60 kmph, up to 70-80 kmph gusty wind at times) during thundershowers are expected over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and deep sea area of southwest Bay of Bengal during next few days,” the Department added.

“Under the influence of the system, possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with the sudden increase of wind speed up to 50-60 kmph is high in deep and shallow sea areas around the island during the next few days,” it also said.

Naval and fishing communities were advised not to venture into the East and Central Bay of Bengal and sea areas around the island until further notice