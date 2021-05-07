LNP – Upul Tharanga to join Dilshan in Australia

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga has joined Sri Lanka great T.M. Dilshan to play domestic cricket in Australia.

The Mulgrave Cricket Club announced the signing of former Sri Lankan cricketer Upul Tharanga.

Mulgrave Cricket Club plays in Division 3, of Victoria’s Eastern Cricket Association.

Tharanga has played 31 Tests for Sri Lanka, with three tons and a top score of 165. He has also played 235 ODIs and 125 T20s.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka skipper T.M. Dilshan will captain the Mulgrave Cricket Club for the 2021/22 season.

Dilshan played for the club last season during its T20 campaign, helping it to the Grand Final.