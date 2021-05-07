LNP – Sputnik-V would be used as main vaccine in SL

The Russian made Sputnik-V vaccine would be used as the main vaccine against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka within this year, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said today.

He told reporters that they had the potential to provide the Sputnik vaccine for 6,500,000 citizens.

Sri Lanka today started administering the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine.

The State Minister said the second dose of the Sputnik-V vaccine would be only after three weeks from the first dose.

A consignment of 15,000 Sputnik-V vaccine vials were brought to the country on May 04.

Those who are between the age group of 30 to 60 years from Gothatuwa, in the Colombo district will receive the Sputnik-V vaccine.

Meanwhile, State Minister Jayasumana said they had no intention or plans to administer Sputnik-V as the second dose to those who were vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine.

He also said the Government had no issue with the funds to purchase more vaccines from Russia and added they have already allocated the required funds.

“We have already signed an agreement for the purchase of the vaccines and the payment are being made for them,” he added.