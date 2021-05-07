LNP – Sri Lankan gymnast Milka Gehani qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Artistic gymnast Milka Gehani de Silva has become the second Sri Lankan to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.

She was the first reserve ahead of Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak for the Asian quota and became eligible to compete from the zone following the cancellation of the 9th Senior Asian Championships, which were scheduled to be held from May 29-June 1 in Hangzhou, China, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trained under former National Champion turned coach Ranjana Tharanga, de Silva has represented Sri Lanka at several international competitions including the Junior Asian Championships (2017 & 2018), Youth Olympic Games (2018) and the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (2019).

She was Junior National Champion from 2011 to 2014, then finished 6th in the Junior Commonwealth Games in 2016. She was National Champion in 2017 and 2018.

She then finished within the top 8 at the Asian Championship in Indonesia in 2018, becoming the first Sri Lankan to achieve the feat. She also represented Sri Lanka at the Youth Olympic Games 2018, setting an Area record.

Last week, showjumping rider Mathilda Karlsson became the first qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from Sri Lanka as well as the first equestrian representing Sri Lanka in an Olympic Event.