LNP – Toyota Lanka partners with LOLC General Insurance to offer automotive collision repairs & restoration

Revolutionizing the automotive collision repair industry, Toyota Lanka, the brand owners and representatives for TOYOTA and HINO, in Sri Lanka joined forces with LOLC General Insurance – a fully owned subsidiary of the LOLC Group to offer “a total priceless peace of mind” for customers with a hazel-free comprehensive insurance policy.

Signifying this new insurance scheme, an MoU was officially signed between the two parties recently between Manohara Atukorala, MD/CEO of Toyota Lanka and Kithsiri Gunawardana, CEO of LOLC General Insurance in the presence of other officials representing both parties.

Any customer who owns a Toyota Brand New or Reconditioned vehicle below 10 years from the manufacture year are eligible for this offer. This unique insurance cover for Toyota customers, will not require the owners’ contribution when the vehicle is repaired by Toyota Lanka as the full claim will be settled by LOLC on behalf of the policyholders.

Besides this unmatched offer, Toyota Lanka pledges to extend an exclusive free-of-charge services for collusion repairs above Rs. 250,000/= (labour charges). The additional benefits include wheel alignment, wheel balancing, interior cleaning, polishing, head lamp adjusting and vehicle washing which focuses customers’ safety and comfort.

This offers LOLC General Insurance policyholders and Toyota customers’ an expeditious auto restoration in collision repair, convenient and stress-free claim settlements with 100% trusted comprehensive repairs. Furthermore, it saves invaluable time and gives “peace of mind”.

Commenting on the significance of this insurance coverage, Manohara Atukorala, Managing Director/CEO of Toyota Lanka said, “We are happy to partner and collaborate with LOLC General Insurance, one of the fastest growing insurance companies in Sri Lanka to provide this hassle free vehicle repair facility and go-to-market benefits ensuring the customers’ peace of mind and safety. As a customer centric organization, we have looked in ways and means to develop and deliver innovative products and create better value proposition. Our efforts have paid-off with this ground-breaking synergetic partnership with LOLC General Insurance. He further said, “at Toyota Lanka, we are always committed to provide a best-in-class service on par with Toyota Global standards and that has led to win the trust placed on us by our customers.”

Kithsiri Gunawardana, CEO of LOLC General Insurance said, “We are delighted to partner with Toyota Lanka to cater to Toyota customers by taking-off the burden of owners’ account pressure. Now, Toyota vehicle owners no longer require to be worried of collision repair costs when they register with LOLC General Insurance and they can always look forward to the assistance of Toyota’s value-added services of the most trusted excellence. We invite all Toyota vehicle owners to avail these offers by registering for an insurance policy from LOLC General Insurance.”

Toyota Lanka is equipped with the best-in-breed technical engineers and auto professionals with special service tools and service facilities to restore vehicles back to original condition, whilst meeting customers’ expectations on time.

More information of this insurance coverage is available at Toyota Lanka on 0112 939 000 and LOLC General Insurance on 011 500 80 80