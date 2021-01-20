LNP – Collecting kickbacks using political clout!

Several henchmen of a prominent political authority are reportedly collecting kickbacks from shop owners of a historic city.

These henchmen responsible for ensuring that the customers get a square deal have required the shop owners to pay them a monthly payment to look the other way even on seeing any irregularity in the services or an injustice to the consumers.



The shop owners are also said to be willingly making the ‘regular payment’ to the political henchmen to avoid any harassment likely to be caused to them. The political authority though well aware of his henchmen’s nefarious activity is turning a blind eye to the situation, they say.