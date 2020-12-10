LNP – Sanstha Cement to commence operations in June

State-of-the-art cement manufacturing facility Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation (Pvt) Ltd which is slated to be one of the largest in the region is scheduled for commissioning in June 2021. The facility is spread across 63 acres is in the Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone, Hambantota.

A BOI venture, the investment for Phase 1 of project was USD 70 mn & the production capacity of same is estimated to be 2.4 million metric tons per annum. In the second phase, a further investment of USD 10 mn will be infused to the project whereby the production capacity will expand by another 1.2 mn MT. One of the highlights of the facility would be the emphasis on latest technology where all mixing will be carried out with latest German-made Gebr Pfeiffer machinery while many of the other equipment used throughout the production process have been customized by the world renowned pioneer in innovation, Siemens. Packaging is done using FLSmidth state-of-the-art technology for improved efficiency and minimal wastage.

Chairman of Lanwa Sanstha Cement Nandana Lokuwithana said: “This facility will serve to benefit the construction industry tremendously by delivering products of premium quality to the market. The plant is the first of its kind in Sri Lanka utilizing cutting-edge European technology to yield optimum outcomes while being environmentally conscious through continuous monitoring.”

The manufacturing facility features a fully automated Stacker Reclaimer Yard and two Bridge Type Ship Unloaders, a breakthrough in cargo handling shifting from labor-intensive to tech-oriented aligning local industry with global trends. Lanwa Sanstha Cement will have a storage capacity the equivalent of three cargo ships and an impressive 2.4km covered conveyer belt for transportation of raw materials from port to plant with increased efficiency, no wastage & zero pollution which sets the precedent for other enterprises too in manufacturing to preserve nature by working smarter. All these features are new to Sri Lanka and only available at a handful such facilities regionally.