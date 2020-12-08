LNP – Distance rule distanced!

The law in operation in regard to locating fuel filling stations requires that the distance between two stations should not be less than five kilometres. However, a plan is afoot to open a fuel filling station at a certain road when there is another filling station situated just about one kilometre away on the same road, they say.

A certain Banda closely connected to a politico who was once in charge of the wild life portfolio has reportedly obtained the necessary approval to open the new fuel filling station.



A sizable kickback had smoothened the approval granting process, they say.