LNP – Dr. Indunil Liyanage appointed Condominium Management Authority GM

Dr. Indunil Liyanage, senior management and marketing professional assumed duties as the General Manager of Condominium Management Authority (CMA) of Sri Lanka.

Prior to joining CMA, Dr.Liyanage served as a Director/ Consultant at CCPI Management Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the Sri Lanka’s No.1 Bank, Bank of Ceylon since 2012. He was the Assistant Vice President – Head of Marketing at NDB Bank, Sri Lanka since 2005. Dr.Liyanage, being a Key Management Personnel (KMP) and industry expert with hands on experience in management, marketing and sales and was responsible for managing No.1 product categories and brands in the country. His career experience covers fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry as a Product Manager and Financial Services industry as a Marketing Manager, Assistant Vice President – Head of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in local and international banks in Sri Lanka and Management Consultancy services as a Director/ Consultant. His wide array of extensive experience over 30 years in many organizations covers agriculture, consumer and dairy products and electronics, financial services industry and management consultancy services.

Dr. Liyanage holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the Faculty of Graduate Studies (FGS), University of Colombo. He also holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Management from the University of Sri Jayawardenapura. He is a Diploma holder of Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (U.K) and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) of ICMA (Australia).