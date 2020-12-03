LNP – Everything ready to face cyclonic storm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) yesterday said that they had taken all steps to deal with cyclonic storm ‘Burevi”, which was expected to hit the Eastern shores by 10 pm yesterday.

The DMC urged those in the Northern and Eastern provinces not to leave their houses or take selfies.

Even before the storm hit the country, a large number of people in the Eastern and Northern Sri Lanka were affected. At least 366 persons from 162 families in the Mullaitivu District were displaced; they are currently sheltered in three schools, according to the Mullaitivu District Secretariat.

Over 100 families from Sandilipay and Jaffna coastal areas too were displaced, Jaffna District Secretary K. Mahesan said.

Several houses have been damaged and transport disrupted due to falling trees in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Killinochchi and Mannar areas. A fisherman has gone missing in Jaffna, according to District Disaster Management Office. Meanwhile all schools in the Puttalam education zone will be closed today.