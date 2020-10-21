LNP – ACL Cables launches new Mercury range for circuit protection devices, enhancing portfolio

ACL Cables PLC, the nation’s No. 1 cable manufacturer introduced ‘Mercury’ its latest range of circuit protection devices comprising of trip switches – miniature circuit breakers (MCB) and residual-current devices (RCD), and isolator main switches, enhancing its existing portfolio.

Mercury is being introduced and positioned to facilitate the price conscious customer segment within the market, also as an attractive and safe value for money circuit protection device. However, the current range recognised by customers as the VS series will be rebranded as Venus.

Manufactured according to stringent quality standards on par with the prevailing Venus range, the new Mercury device is also attractively priced.

The Mercury range consists of Single Pole MCB of 6, 10, 16, 20 and and 32 amperes and double pole 40 amp, 30 milliamp RCD and double pole 40 ampere isolators. The products are available in grey and yellow packaging.

The range is produced under strict supervision to comply with the best local and international standards on par with IEC 60898-1 i.e. standards published by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) which are developed in a consensus process by experts from the participating countries.

ACL Cables initially commenced its distribution of circuit protection devices in 2014 and to-date the company has successfully completed six years.

Elaborating on the new product range Suren Madanayake, Managing Director ACL Cables PLC stated, “As a brand that always understands our customers and consumers we realised the need to facilitate a product that provides value for money. Mercury was purely designed based on extensive market research was untaken during the past six years and the product development process began as per such findings. This provided valuable insights on diverse customer needs in various geographical areas and as to how we should adopt our products accordingly. As a result we were able to design a product range of similar quality as our prevailing line but at a lower cost to match the requirement of such customer segments.”

Madanayake added, “I believe that Mercury series will provide positive results by creating high market acceptance. I would like to thank my research and development unit, factory personnel, sales and marketing teams for their collective collaboration and efforts in paving the way to launch Mercury to the market. I believe that all our prevailing customers as well as potential customers will purchase Mercury, ensuring this innovative range is a success too.”

Mercury circuit protection devices are currently available for purchase in the market through ACL Cables’ nationwide dealer and distributor network.