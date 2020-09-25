LNP – PCs render commendable public service

Former SPC Chairman Somawansa Kodagoda addressing the press conference – Picture by Mahinda P. Liyanage, Galle Central Special Corr.

Provincial Councils render a commendable service to the people. Therefore, we denounce the recent statement by a minister that Provincial Councils are white elephants. It is neither truth nor a notion of the Government, a group of former Southern Provincial Councillors led by ex-council Chairman Somawansa Kodagoda said.

They were speaking at a press conference at the Southern Provincial Council Secretariat in Kalegana, Galle yesterday. About 15 ex-councillors were present.

Since the establishment of Provincial Councils under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, the PCs have rendered commendable national services in social and cultural development, the former Chairman said.

“The statement by a minister demanding the abolition of the Provincial Councils citing them as white elephants is not an opinion of the Government.